THE BUCK STOPS WITH H.E PRESIDENT HICHILEMA- Rev Chilekwa

THE BUCK STOPS WITH H.E PRESIDENT HICHILEMA:

By Rev Chilekwa M

Mon 11/06/2024

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke.

The Presidency in this Country is a good institution charged with the critical responsibility of the overall governance of Zambia and the safety of every citizen.

The Executive authority held by President Hichilema derives from the people of Zambiaand should be exercised in a manner compatible with the principlesof social justice and for the people’s well-being and benefit including those perceived to be on the opposite side. Zambia is a constitutional democracy and a Christian Nation.

The mandate of President Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces is derived from Articles 90 and 91 of the Constitution of Zambia Act No.2 of 2016. The Presidency is an institution ordained of God for the common good and not evil.

The abduction case of a serving Member of Parliament Hon JJ Banda of Petauke is now becoming a source of worry for a lot of well meaning Zambians. This issue should concern H.E the President Mr Hichilema and every sensible human being because it not making any sense the manner Hon JJ Banda is being treated at the hands of the Police under the watch of the President.

If a serving Member of Parliament can be subjected to such injustice and inhuman treatment where does it leave an ordinary citizen under this administration that promised to respect human rights? What interest is the State Police having over the issue of Hon JJ Banda’s abduction that he is now being treated unfairly?

We pray that God’s Spirit by the voice of conscience placed in man speaks to H.E the President to exercise a fatherly heart over the issue of Hon JJ Banda, “politics” aside, a citizen’s life is at stake. Whatever happens to Hon JJ Banda, the buck stops with you Mr President whose responsibility is to ensure the safety of every citizen in this Republic and justice tampered with mercy for all.

If Hon JJ has a case to answer why hasn’t he been taken to court? What about those he mentioned as his abductors, are they not suspects who should be summoned by the Police for questioning? What do you think the Police are doing to his family and the people who love him? Let the rule of law prevail and for once act as President for every Zambian.

What is happening concerning Hon JJ Banda’s matter is technically an injustice and should be challenged by every well meaning citizen. The life of Hon JJ Banda is at a risk. Life is precious and no one is permitted to participate in the termination of another man’s life. Politics of threatening people’s lives is diabolic and shouldn’t be supported in a democratic Christian Nation like ours.

We pray to God to take away peace from the hearts of all those involved in the unfair treatment of Hon JJ Banda wherever they are. What’s happening to Hon JJ Banda has the potential of building something in people that we may soon regret. Please lets do the right thing over Hon JJ’s abduction case.

We call upon the Church across the Nation not to remain silent over Hon JJ Banda’s issue, please speak out and interceed for the life of Hon JJ Banda. Let Hon JJ Banda live. Mercy and Justice ⚖️ for all.

Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.

END//