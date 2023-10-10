MAN IN AN ACCIDENT HOURS AFTER BUYING CAR

By Matomola Likwanya

Hours after buying his vehicle …

It’s with an heavy heart that I wish to announce a road accident involving my friend Eric

He came to Lusaka yesterday to buy a vehicle and we were with him. We took him to the buyer of the vehicle and he quickly bought the vehicle.

Few hours later on his way back to the Copperbelt his home town, he had an accident in kabwe.

He hit into a truck and that’s how the vehicle he bought was destroyed beyond repair. Life is so unfortunate – we thank God everyone who was in that vehicle including the driver of the truck came out safe.

This made me to believe that the earthly things we Labour so much to acquire are all vanity .

May God protect you brother and replace what you have lost . Thank God for preserving Eric’s life.

Hon Matomola Likwanya