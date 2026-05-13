man in Michigan, who got married and then ran over his best friend that same day after argument, has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison

A man in Michigan, who got married and then ran over his best friend that same day after an alcohol-fueled argument, has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.





James Shirah, 24 was sentenced Monday, May 11.



“The only thing I can do for the rest of my life is express my apology and remorse. … I will forever be sorry,” James Shirah said in Genesee County court.





Shirah, 24, was driving when his vehicle hit Terry Taylor Jr. in Flint, about an hour’s drive northwest of Detroit, on Aug. 30, 2024. He and Savanah Collier were married earlier that day and the celebration had moved to a house.





Shirah’s attorney had argued that the crash was not intentional. Prosecutors, however, said Shirah had left the scene and had time to reflect before returning and striking Taylor, MLive reported.





“Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a k!ller,” Judge Khary Hanible said



In April, Shirah pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and other offenses.





He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.



“I hope that they throw the book at you,” Taylor’s cousin, Eren Taylor, said before Shirah received his sentence.



Shirah’s wife will be sentenced later in May for being an accessory.