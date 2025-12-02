Man killed on his wedding day by a festive shooting of his brother

🇹🇩 #TCHAD – A man was killed on his wedding day by a festive shooting of his brother. The drama took place in the village of Amdirib in Batha province on Friday, November 28, 2025.





📌 In a video widely shared on social networks, an armed man can be seen celebrating his brother’s union by firing several shots in the air to express his joy. Unfortunately, one of the bullets hit the groom, seriously injuring him. He was rushed to the provincial hospital, he succumbed to his injuries hours later.





What was supposed to be a day of celebration and the beginning of a new life for the newlyweds has turned into a moment of grief and gathering, plunging the entire community into sadness and amazement.





📌 Shooting in the air during festive events remains a common practice in several villages in Chad, despite bans imposed in some areas. The Amdirib drama revives the debate on the possession of firearms by civilians and the dangers of celebratory shootings in populated areas, often trivialized but extremely dangerous practices.





📌 For many observers and actors in civil society, this tragedy must serve as a wake-up call. They are calling on authorities to strengthen gun control, including through a census of holders, a stronger fight against unlawful gun trafficking and awareness campaigns on the dangers of festive shootings. In Amdirib, an investigation has been opened.



#Chad