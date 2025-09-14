MAN K!LLED BY DEAD CORPSE

BREAKING NEWS: MAN KILLED BY DEAD CORPSE





A man tragically lost his life at Ga-Kibi in Senwabarwana Limpopo after slipping and falling into a grave while helping to lower his best friend’s coffin. Due to the weight, those assisting were forced to let go, and the incident claimed his life instantly.





Community members are in shock, especially after the grieving mother revealed that the two friends had always said they would “depart together” — words that have now left many speechless.





Authorities and safety experts are urging families to take extra safety precautions during burials, including using proper lowering equipment instead of relying only on hands.