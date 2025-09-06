Man K!lled In Cold Blood For Refusing To Share His Beer

Manicaland Man Stabbed To Death After Refusing To Share His Beer

A man from Chipinge, Manicaland, was stabbed to death in cold blood after refusing to share his beer. The shocking incident occurred under Chief Mahenye on September 4, 2025.

According to The Mirror Masvingo, the victim, identified as Norest Mayengana (33), was killed in front of stunned onlookers.

In a post on X, The Mirror Masvingo reported:

“Manicaland Police is looking for information leading to the arrest of Jenine Mukurukuji who allegedly stabbed Norest Mayengana (33) in cold blood for refusing to share his beer. The murder happened in broad day light and in front of petrified onlookers who could do nothing as the accused wiped blood from his okapi knife, folded it and casually walked away.”

The post added that the killing left many witnesses traumatised.

Police on the hunt

Police in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for Mukurukuji. They confirmed that he fled the scene after the stabbing.

Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance. The call for information has been widely circulated on X, with the post tagged to several official accounts.

The appeal reads:

“Police in Manicaland is looking for information leading to the arrest of Mukurukuji.”

Witnesses left terrified

Eyewitnesses were left helpless as events unfolded. They reportedly watched in horror as Mukurukuji wiped blood from the knife before walking away.

One line in the report captured the shock:

“The murder happened in broad day light and in front of petrified onlookers who could do nothing as the accused wiped blood from his okapi knife, folded it and casually walked away.”