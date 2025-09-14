Man k!lls his wife and her lover then surrenders to police with their severed heads

A man k!lled his wife and her lover on Tuesday night, September 9, in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, India.

Police said Kolanji, aged 48, a woodcutter, suspected his wife Lakshmi, aged 37, of having an affair with Thangarasu, so he set a trap for them by sayibg he was going out.

After pretending to be away from home, Kolanji returned and found the two together on the terrace. He attacked them with a sickle, k!lled them, and severed their heads.

He then tied the heads to his two-wheeler and rode to Vellore Central Jail, where he surrendered to police.

Vanjaram police recovered the headless bodies from the house and arrested him. Visuals from the scene showed the headless bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Villagers gathered near the house when police arrived, and Vanjaram police recovered the bodies.

The couple’s three daughters have been left in the care of relatives as Kolanji remains in judicial custody.