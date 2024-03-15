Man Left In Tears After Discovering That His Wife, Whom He Has Been Married To For 17 Years has15 Boyfriends

A Harare man discovered his wife of 17 years had 15 lovers after finding explicit chats and nude pictures on her phone.

Despite her attempts to block the SIM card, the boyfriends continue to send messages. Some of the partners were unaware of her marriage as she used a singles WhatsApp group.

The husband has confronted several boyfriends and met some in person since the revelation three days ago.

“Ndaka chekwa nebanga nemufana wemukadzi mushure mekubata mukadzi nezvikomba,” he said.

“I even called where she works and I sent some messages to her boyfriends in their workplace group.

“To my surprise, her boss even told me that they would get her better men.

“She was advertised as a single woman in the group. Dai ndisina kubata phone, ndisina chandisiri kuziva.

“The boyfriends are still sending nudes on the phone.”

He added:

“My wife’s sister stabbed me on my hand and they opened a docket for domestic violence and the matter is still pending at Kuwadzana Police Station.

“The docket is still at the police station.

“Everything changed when she started working last November and I trusted her since I met her when she was in Form Four.”

One of the boyfriends told H-Metro:

“When the husband approached me I told him that he should remove his wife from the singles group because I thought she was single.”

Another boyfriend said:

“I didn’t even know that she was married, taingotiwo she is single.”