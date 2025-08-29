Man publicly rejects his girlfriend’s proposal after she went down on her knee to propose in a mall

These days, some women are no longer waiting for their men to pop the question before they say yes, some bolden up and ask it themselves.

In an uncommon event in Nigeria, a lady decided to ask his boh friend to marry him in a public space while people cheer them on.

In the viral video circulating online, the lady is seen with his boyfriend at the mall while on her knees as the guy stares in bewilderment.

The story took a twisted turn when the guy, for some reason decided to turn down the proposal and urge the lady to get up.

As onlookers cheered them on, the guy got the lady up and whispered into her ears but it seemed displeading to the who pushed him back to continue her proposal.

The guy, who at this point looked uncomfortable was pleading with the lady as he was very much embarrassed.

One onlookers, out of nowhere kept pestering him to accept the proposal as he took the center stage of the whole action.