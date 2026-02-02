Man rushed to hospital after bomb got stuck in his @nus

Doctors in southern France were forced to deal with an extraordinary medical emergency after a young man arrived at hospital with a World War I explosive lodged inside his body.

The 24-year-old presented at a hospital in Toulouse complaining of pain but initially gave no explanation. During surgery, doctors discovered that a historic artillery shell measuring about 16 by 4 centimetres and dating back to 1918 had been inserted into his @nus.

Hospital staff immediately alerted authorities, prompting the evacuation of parts of the facility as bomb disposal experts, police and firefighters were called in. Firefighters later confirmed to Le Parisien that the shell was safely defused and posed no further danger.

The man remains in recovery following surgery and could now face legal consequences for breaching France’s strict weapons laws.

Doctors noted that this was not an isolated case of patients risking their lives by inserting dangerous objects. In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man reportedly endured 10 days with a metal cup stuck in his rectum before seeking medical help. The object was allegedly inserted by friends during a drunken prank at a party in Surat, India, and became lodged further inside when he tried to remove it himself.

Another recent case involved a man in Texas who was caught placing antique items, including a makeup brush and a bottle opener, into his anus inside a shop before returning them to the shelves.

Medical professionals continue to warn that such actions can lead to life-threatening injuries and serious legal consequences.