Man says he identifies as an ambulance and has had s£xual relationships with cars since he was 15

A man who identifies as an ambulance and has “s£xual relationships” with them has told of their adventures with the large vehicles.

Dominik Chvátal, from Prague, Czech Republic, 22, says he identifies as both non-binary and an ambulance and enjoys polygamous relationships with the response vehicles.

According to the petrol pump worker, his obsession with ambulances began at age 13, but by 15 his fascination turned s£xual after becoming aroused by the vehicles’ “several openings”.

However, Dominik, who has been diagnosed with objectophilia, only exclusively dates the Mercedes brands of ambulances, as he is most “attracted” to their appearance, including their “wheels and lights”.

Objectophilia is a condition in which a person experiences romantic or s£xual feelings towards inanimate objects and it can involve different degrees of involvement with the item in question.

Dominik now goes by the name “Sanitka Mercedes”. Sanitka is the Czech word for ambulance.

“I chose the name myself. Because that’s how I feel. I am a car trapped in human form” said Sanitka.

He also spoke of his feelings for ambulance vans, adding that for him, it was more than s£x, as he had fallen in “love” with the vehicle.

He said: “Actually, it’s everything in terms of appearance, from wheels to lights. It’s love.

“And it is possible to have s£x. The ambulance has many places where you can have a sexual act.

“It has several openings, the exhaust, the door handles, the front, and a lot in the chassis too.”

He added: “We talk about everything that is normally talked about, it depends on what topic comes to mind. We talk like people do.”

He made it clear that his attraction was solely to Mercedes-made ambulances, and while he may admire other makes and cars from time to time, it was strictly platonic.

“I love only Mercedes emergency vehicles, all Mercedes ambulances,” said Sanitka.

“Volkswagens are ugly and mainly hurt Mercedes cars. They laugh when something hurts or bothers them.”

For those questioning the legality of Santika’s behaviour, he opened up about it being risky business.

He said: “I got into trouble often.

“One time paramedics rushed me, and despite my diagnosis, they called the police and I was taken to talk to a psychiatrist.”

Sanitka has since learned to be discrete, even striking up an agreement with one company that occasionally allows him to indulge.

He said: “They don’t even know about me anymore, that I walk around their depots.

“There is one company that has Mercedes ambulances and they directly allow me to go to them and have sex with Mercedes ambulances.”

Sanitka lamented about the limits of his love and awaits a time when marriage to ambulances will be made legal.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible in the Czech Republic,” he said.

“But perhaps it is in America. In Czechia, they say that America is a land of unlimited possibilities.”

Speaking on his family’s reaction to his relationships, he added: “My family reconciled after a long time and my friends understand and support me.

“I have no problem going public with it. It is harmless. I am not harming anyone.”