Man sentenced to life imprisonment for k!lling his pregnant girlfriend and burning her body

The High Court sitting in Mpumalanga, South Africa has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Jabulani Nkosi to life imprisonment for the brutal m8rder of his pregnant girlfriend, Boitsoko Khoza, and an additional five years for arson.

Nkosi was convicted of m8rder and arson and sentenced on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Khoza was last seen on 22 November 2023 by a friend. On the same day, she informed her colleagues via WhatsApp that she would not be reporting for duty as she intended to travel to her parental home in Mamelodi.

When she failed to arrive, her family attempted to contact her friends and colleagues.

Her phone was off, and she was subsequently reported missing.

On the morning of 25 November 2023, her flatlet in Evander was set alight. Members of the Govan Mbeki Fire Brigade responded and extinguished the fire, only to discover her burned body inside the flat.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Khoza had been severely assaulted, sustaining multiple rib fractures and stab wounds before her body was set alight. It was also established that she was ten weeks pregnant at the time of her d3ath.

Nkosi was arrested after confiding in friends about the k!lling.

Senior State Advocate Themba Lusenga led compelling evidence, including testimony from eyewitnesses, fire experts who investigated the scene, and a local businessman who testified that the accused had sold him the deceased’s cellphone for R650.

In aggravation of sentence, the court heard a Victim Impact Statement from the deceased’s mother, detailing the emotional trauma and devastating impact on the family.

The court found the murder to be brutal and inhumane. Advocate Lusenga argued that the accused had shown no remorse and failed to explain his actions.

The State also emphasised the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in society and the aggravating factor that the deceased was pregnant at the time of her death.

The court sentenced Nkosi to Life imprisonment for murder and five years’ imprisonment for arson.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning Nkosi will effectively serve life imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomes the sentence and expresses its satisfaction with the outcome. The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence and supporting survivors and their families throughout the legal process,” NPA added.