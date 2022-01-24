A Nigerian man shared painful experience over his marriage to a runs girl (prostitute) who refused to change her ways despite being married and what hurt him the most is he has tried all his way to change the lady but no avail.

According to the man who pleaded anonymity, he fell in love with the lady and got married to her after she agreed to change her ways.

However, shortly after their marriage, she drifted away and went back to her runs girl lifestyle as she use to be before the msn got married to her.

He wrote:

“I fell in love with a runs girl and got married to her thinking she would change after our marriage, but believe me when I tell you I don see shege for this marriage.

This is the first time I will be opening up about my problems because I don tire. God punish love.

We met six years ago when I first had my new job. I was posted to her area and I happened to get a room in the same compound where she was living

Like play like play, from only greeting, we started sleeping over at each other’s rooms till I gave in and fell in love with this young lady.

I asked her where she usually goes to at night. And she opened up that she’s a runs girl. Out of love, I counselled her, told her I’m in love with her and she agreed to change for me.

We became lovers, planned wedding and finally got married. Just immediately after we got married , this girl started seeing other men again as she use to do before I met her.

The most annoying part is, she’s not discrete about it. She would tell me to my face – “you knew I was a runs girl before you decided to marry me, so why are you now complaining?”

She sleeps over at different men’s houses, comes back home drunk and threatens to leave me and the kids if I continue to complain about her kind of lifestyle. I am fed up. I don’t know what to do. This isn’t what I bargained for”. thanks for reading. What’s your advice to this young man?