Man shares videos with his two girlfriends on vacation as a throuple

A Nigerian YouTuber is trending after his recent vacation video and content sparked conversations online.

Jeff is a YouTuber along with his girlfriend Chidinma. Their channel, JeffandChidinma has over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The channel is known for posting lifestyle blogs about the couple as long as some spiritual content too.

However, it seems it’s not only Jeff and Chidinma who are the relationship. The relationship seems to be a throuple kind of relationship.

Recently, the pair has been trending for their recent travel. In a video posted on the various socials, they traveled as a throuple.

A throuple is a three-person romantic or sexual relationship, sometimes called a “closed triad” or “triad”.

Jeff along with Chidinma and his other girlfriend went on a vacation to Obudu Cattle Ranch inside Cape Town in South Africa.

The love birds shared videos of themselves enjoying the beautiful city, restaurants, waterfall, as well as other serene places.

The video has garnered lots of attention with some people calling Jeff a romantic man who had brightened the face of Nigerian men.