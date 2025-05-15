MAN SHOT AND ROBBED OF K120,000 IN NDOLA



A 29-year-old man from Ndola district has been shot and robbed of K120,000 by unknown criminals in an occurrence that happened last night around 21:00.





The victim identified as Alfred Chilufya, a cash collector for a named company, was attacked while at the twenty four seven (24/7) MTN booth at Front Page Kabwata area within Ndola’s central business district.





According to Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Pathias Siandenge, Chilufya had collected K120,000 cash from Baluba area along Kitwe road and arrived at the booth around 21:30, where he met a workmate.





After counting the money at the counter, Chilufya sat on a motorbike, ready to leave, when three armed criminals with a pistol attacked him. Mr. Siandenge disclosed that Chilufya was shot in the left leg, and the bullet protruded from the side, causing him to fall off the motorbike.





The criminals kicked and stepped on his head, leading to bleeding from his ears, but Chilufya resisted surrendering the bag with the money, prompting them to shoot him in the right leg and grab the bag.





Mr. Siandenge adds that, a mob near the crime scene attempted to rescue the victim, but the criminals fired a shot in the air, neutralizing the attempt, as they sped off in a white unregistered Toyota Mark X.





The Copperbelt Police Chief disclosed that, the victim was rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital for treatment, where police later visited him and found him in pain with gunshot wounds on both legs,





Three empty cartridges were found at the crime scene, and a motorbike was retrieved and taken to Ndola Central Police Station for safe custody, with no arrests or recoveries made so far, while the victim’s condition is described as slightly stable.