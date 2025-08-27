Man sl@ughter’s his wife after she refused to give him her momo pin

The family of 28-year-old Susan Nabwire in Pipeline is reeling after she was brutally murdered by her husband, ex-police officer 44-year-old Cyprian Mukoye.

The heinous act happened in front of their house manager and one-year-old baby. He later raped the house help.

Cyprian Mukoye murdered his wife Susan Nabwire after Susan denied him access to her phone and mobile money account.

According to police reports and eyewitness accounts, the couple had engaged in a serious argument the night before the attack.

Susan’s mother also told the police that Mukoye suspected Susan of cheating but she denied all allegations.

He had also asked his wife for the PIN of her M-Pesa (mobile money) account which she declined.

A family in Nairobi’s Pipeline estate is mourning the brutal killing of their kin.



Susan Nabwire was allegedly murdered by her husband.



The attack unfolded in front of her one-year-old child and house help.#NTVWeekendEdition @zeynabIsmail pic.twitter.com/E2VoMifoii — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 24, 2025

On the morning of the incident, Susan was bathing in the couple’s bathroom when her husband sneaked up on her wielding a sharp axe.

Out of rage, he struck her twice on the neck, inflicting catastrophic injuries. Susan could not survive the impact of the strike.

The househelp, whose name has been withheld for her safety, immediately screamed for help, alerting neighbors.

Mukoye realizing the severity of his actions, fled the home before neighbors could detain him and police arrived.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt, with roadblocks established in the surrounding area and appeals issued for public assistance in locating the fugitive.