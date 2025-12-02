Man spent 32 years alone on an island because he didn’t want to talk to anyone

Mauro Morandi was an Italian island hermit resident of the Italian island Budelli from 198 was nicknamed “Robinson Crusoe”.

In 1989, shortly after setting off on a sailing trip to Polynesia he shipwrecked on Budelli, a tiny (1.6km²) island in the Strait of Bonifacio between Sardinia and Corsica, well-known for its pink-sanded beach.

Fascinated by the beauty of the island, he decided to leave his old life behind and settle permanently on the island.

This came after he discovered the island’s caretaker was retiring, Morandi sold his boat and took over the role.

He would live on the island for 32 years, before being evicted by Italian authorities in 2021, and died in 2025, aged 85.

He lived for 32 years alone on the island, in a house made of coral, shells and granite that he heated with a simple fireplace.

https://youtu.be/Geel8uxga0E?si=kHRV9HBomqRTR3hi

He took care of the flora and fauna on the island, cleaned the beaches, and educated tourists about the island’s ecosystem.

In 2021, he was forced to leave the place by the Italian authorities because he had made “some changes to his residence without a permit.”

A petition to let him stay on the island garnered over 7000 signatures, but the authorities’ decision stood.

In 1989, Morandi had been sailing his catamaran to the South Pacific when he broke down and stumbled upon the tiny island of Budelli, just off Sardinia in the Mediterranean.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said: “I became so used to the silence. Now it’s continuous noise.”

In 2024, Morandi went to a nursing home in Sassari, and later moved to his hometown Modena. He died in January 2025 after suffering from illness. He was 85.