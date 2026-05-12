man that burst into the White House ballroom firing shots has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to assassinate Trump.

The man that burst into the White House ballroom firing shots last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to assassinate United States President Donald Trump.





Cole Allen made a similar plea to other charges, including assault ‌on a federal officer and firearms offences, as he appeared in Washington federal court on Monday. He did not speak as his attorney entered the plea on his behalf.





Prosecutors allege that the 31-year-old fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent and stormed a security checkpoint in a foiled attack aimed at killing Trump and other members of his administration ⁠at a White House Correspondents’ Dinner.