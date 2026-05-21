Man unalives his friend and suck his blood in Zim

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 28-year-old Shepherd Severa in connection with the murder of his friend, Brian Nandana, in Warren Park D, Harare.





Police said investigations started after Brian’s blood-stained Toyota Aqua vehicle was found at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare on 19 May 2026.





According to the police statement, the suspect allegedly confessed to kiIIing Brian by cutt!ng his throat with a kitchen knif€ and reportedly sucking his bIood.

He then led police to a shallow grave at Warren Hills Cemetery where Brian’s body was found with a deep neck w0und and another injury on the back of the head.





Police say investigations are still continuing, and more details will be released later.