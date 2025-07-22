Man United confirm Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have completed the £71million signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford on a five-year contract.

The deal for the Cameroonian forward includes a fixed fee of £65m with £6m in potential add-ons.

Mbeumo, who has signed until June 2030 with the option of a further year, has joined in time to be part of the United squad that flies to the United States on Tuesday for the club’s pre-season tour.



The forward said: “As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Mbeumo emerged as a top target for United this summer after the club scored just 44 Premier League goals in 2024-25, their lowest ever single-season tally in the re-branded top flight.

Mbeumo’s rise began in the youth ranks of Troyes before moving to Brentford in 2019 for £5.8m.

He has since notched up 70 goals in 242 appearances across all competitions for the west London club, 20 of those coming in the Premier League last season.