Man United Defeat Arsenal To Qualify FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 5-3 on penalties to advance to the FA Cup fourth round at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The regulation time ended 1-1 before Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty to send the Gunners out of the competition.

The first half ended goalless before Bruno Fernandes gave the visitors the lead in the 52nd minute.

Gabriel Magalhães restored parity for Arsenal in the 63rd minute.

Diogo Dalot was sent off in the 61st minute for two bookable offences.

Maguire brought down Havertz in the box but Odegaard’s effort was saved by Altay Bayindir to keep the scores level.

Both sides failed to find the winner to take the game into extra time.

The Red Devils defended doggedly with 10 men in extra time before the game went into penalty shootout.

Kai Havertz missed from the spot before Joseph Zirkzee scored to hand Manchester United the win, and a place in the fourth round.

The Gunners have now crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round for the third time in four seasons.

Manchester United will play Leicester City in the fourth round of the competition on February 8.

Bayindir was named the player of the match in the encounter, he was delighted to help the team to advance to the next round.

He said: “I just help my team. I am working everyday. I am patient. I just want to help this great team.

“I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I’m working here everyday.

“If you are not playing it doesn’t matter. You have to be ready every minute, every second, if you are a Man Utd player you have to be ready always.”

“[Ruben Amorim] is talking with us everyday and he wants to help us. We love him and he’s always trying to do his best. He has a very good relationship with the players and we are trusting him, he is trusting us. We are fighting together.

Up next for Manchester United is a Premier League clash against Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday.