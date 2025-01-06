Man United End Losing Run With 2-2 Draw Against Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday to dent the host’s Premier League title aspirations.

The Red Devils ended their four-match losing run following defeats to Tottenham, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Newcastle United.

Amorim’s men produced an improved performance at Anfield, making it difficult for Liverpool to break them down as the first half ended goalless.

The match bursted into life in the second half with both sides showing their attacking intent which produced four goals.

Martinez gave Manchester United the lead with a thumping effort in the 52nd minute following a superb pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Seven minutes later, Liverpool produced a stunning goal of their own when Gakpo finished emphatically beyond Onana to make it 1-1.

Mohammed Salah scored from the spot in the 70th minute after Matthijs De Ligt handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

The goal was an historic one for Salah as he continued his rich vein of form in the Premier League.

He has now scored 13 goals across his last 11 Premier League appearances against Manchester United.

He is now on 175 Premier League goals and joint seventh in the all-time list, level with the legendary Thierry Henry.

Amad rescued a point for Manchester United when he finished off Garnacho’s cross to make it 2-2 to end the visitors poor run in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire missed a glorious opportunity to hand the visitors the maximum points when he failed to hit the target from a Joshua Zirkzee’s pass from a good position.

Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes was frustrated with the result.

He said: “We can’t be satisfied. I’m pretty upset.

“If we can show this at Anfield, why can’t we do this every week? We need to be aware that we need much more from ourselves”.

Liverpool are now six points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand, while Manchester United are rooted in the 13th position, 23 points below the table-toppers.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Nottingham Forest on January 14, while Manchester United hosts Southampton on January 16.