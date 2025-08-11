Man United survive early scare to beat Fiorentina on penalties

Manchester United were made to work hard for victory as they battled back from an early setback to defeat ACF Fiorentina 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a thrilling friendly encounter.

The Italians stunned United just eight minutes in when Simon Sohm escaped his marker to head home from a corner, exposing lapses in the Red Devils’ defensive organisation.



Fiorentina’s aggressive start unsettled Erik ten Hag’s side, who struggled to string passes together in the opening stages.

United gradually settled, and their breakthrough came in the 25th minute in unusual fashion a misplaced clearance from Robin Gosens flew into his own net under pressure from Casemiro.

From there, the match opened up, with both teams trading chances and displaying pre season sharpness despite the summer heat.

The second half was marked by tactical adjustments, with Ten Hag introducing fresh legs like Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo to increase tempo, while Fiorentina looked to exploit space on the counter.

Despite late pressure from United, Fiorentina’s backline held firm, forcing a penalty shootout.

Bruno Fernandes led by example from the spot, and goalkeeper André Onana’s crucial save on Fiorentina’s final attempt sealed the win.

While the scoreline will not go into the history books, the match provided Ten Hag with valuable insights into squad depth, defensive weaknesses, and the team’s mental resilience.