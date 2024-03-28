Man Utd keen on initiating talks with Gary O’Neil over potential coaching role

Man Utd is reportedly interested in engaging Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil for a potential role in a revamped coaching setup at Old Trafford, sources disclosed to ESPN’s Mark Ogden.

Following the acquisition of a 27% stake in the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group in February, which put Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford at the helm of football operations, the new leadership is said to be working on restructuring the coaching framework under a head coach.

While there’s no conclusive decision yet on Erik ten Hag’s position as manager, ESPN sources reveal that Manchester United has already evaluated Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, and Thomas Frank from Brentford as potential successors.

O’Neil, who assumed the managerial role at Molineux last August after Julen Lopetegui’s departure, has propelled Wolves into contention for European qualification this season, having previously ensured Bournemouth’s Premier League survival during his debut top-flight managerial stint last season.

Sources indicate that the 40-year-old has been notified of Manchester United’s interest, with senior club figures expressing a desire to hold discussions regarding his intentions.

While United’s interest in O’Neil has been confirmed by sources to ESPN, the specific role they may be considering offering remains undisclosed.

In addition to evaluating managerial candidates, sources suggest that Manchester United is also exploring options to strengthen its entire coaching staff.