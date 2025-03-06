Man who coined the name ‘Tanzania’ dies at 80

The man behind the creation of the name ‘Tanzania,’ Mr Mohammed Iqbal Dar, has passed away at the age of 80 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he had lived since relocating from Tanzania in 1965.

His death follows a long battle with illness that lasted nearly 10 years, during which he was confined to his home, unable to walk.

Born on August 8, 1944, in Tanga, Mohammed Iqbal Dar was the son of Dr Tufail Ahmad Dar, a well-known doctor who served in the Tanga and Morogoro regions of Tanzania.

Mohammed received his education at H.H. The Aga Khan School for his primary and secondary schooling and later attended Mzumbe Secondary School in 1964.

While studying at Mzumbe, he came across an advertisement in The Standard newspaper, calling for people to submit ideas for a new name for the union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

In a remarkable turn of events, Mohammed Iqbal Dar’s submission was selected as the winning idea, earning him a Sh200 award and a medal, which was presented by the then Minister for Information, Sheikh Idrisa Abdul Wakil.

Though he moved to the United Kingdom, Mohammed Iqbal Dar never lost his connection to Tanzania. He made several visits back to the country, contributing to various humanitarian efforts, irrespective of religious backgrounds.

He was also a regular attendee of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jalsa Salana, an annual event held in Tanzania.

According to statement issued by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Tanzania, Mohammed once shared the story of how he came up with the name ‘Tanzania’, with journalists.

The statement says he combined the first three letters of Tanganyika (TAN) and Zanzibar (ZAN), and then added an “I” from his own name, Iqbal, and his faith in Islam.

“Finally, remembering his affiliation with the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect, he added an “A” to honour the sect, forming the name ‘Tanzania.’” reads the statement.

Throughout his life, Mohammed Iqbal Dar maintained a deep love for his homeland, and the name he gave to the country remains a lasting legacy of his contribution to Tanzania’s history.