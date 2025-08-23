Man Who Confessed To Stabbing Ex And Current Girlfriend On TikTok Finally Arrested

The Gauteng man who confessed on TikTok to stabbing his ex and current girlfriend within hours of each other has finally been arrested.

The 26-year-old man is behind bars after a violent rampage that left one woman dead and another critically injured, ending in a startling social media confession.



Details of the Violent Incidents

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the events unfolded on Thursday. The suspect is accused of first fatally stabbing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend, Kgaugelo Marota, outside a tavern in Maubane village.

Following this alleged attack, the man reportedly returned to his residence in the nearby area of Carousel View. There, he is accused of turning his violence towards his current girlfriend, stabbing her multiple times. The surviving victim was rushed to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

The investigation took a turn when a video confession, allegedly posted by the suspect himself, began circulating on social media platforms. In the widely shared clip, an individual expressing remorse admits to the stabbing of Marota, though he claims the act was not planned in advance.

Police confirmed awareness of the video and used information to track down the individual. North West police carried out his arrest in the early hours of Friday morning.

Court Proceedings Loom for Murder and Attempted Murder

The suspect is now in custody and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at the Temba magistrate’s court on Monday. He will be formally charged with murder for the death of Kgaugelo Marota and attempted murder for the attack on his current partner.