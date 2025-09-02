Man who married thrice sets his current live-in partner on fire at traffic stop

A 35-year-old woman has di£d after her live-in partner chased after her car at a traffic stop and set her on fire in Bengaluru, India.

The victim, identified as Vanajakshi, di£d of her burn injuries in hospital.

The police said the accused, Vithal, a cab driver and habitual alcoholic, had been married three times previously.

Vanajakshi, too, had been married twice before entering a live-in relationship with Vithal nearly four years ago.

According to investigators, Vanajakshi had recently moved away from Vithal after being harassed repeatedly over his drinking habits. She had also developed a friendship with another man, Mariappa, a member of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

On the day of the crime, Vithal followed Vanajakshi’s car while she was returning from a temple with Mariappa and the driver.

At a traffic signal, he intercepted the vehicle and poured petrol inside. Petrol splashed on Vanajakshi, Mariappa, and the driver.

While the others managed to escape, Vithal chased down Vanajakshi, doused her with more petrol, and set her ablaze using a lighter.

A man passing by rushed to her rescue. He used a piece of cloth to put out the flames and, along with others, rushed her to a private hospital. In the process, he also sustained minor burn injuries.

Vanajakshi sustained nearly 60 per cent burn injuries and di£d in the hospital.

Vithal, who also suffered burn injuries, was arrested within 24 hours by the police.

“This entire issue stemmed from a marital mess. It is unfortunate what happened. We arrested the accused within 24 hours. We also deeply appreciate the efforts of the person who came to her rescue. Despite all attempts to save her, the woman succumbed. Stringent sections have been invoked to ensure the accused pays the price for this heinous crime,” Narayana M, the deputy commissioner of police, Electronic City Division, said.