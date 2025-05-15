Man who stole child’s piggy bank receives 25-year sentence 

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a possible burglary at a residence on Clara Foote Road on October 13, 2023.

Surveillance footage showed Dennis Anthony Walker rifling through the residence and taking a child’s piggy bank.

When the homeowner got home, she let a police officer use her security camera, according to the DarkHorse Press.

The camera caught photos of the burglar wandering through the victim’s home, sporting red flip-flops. Deputies checked the driver’s license of the person in the security video, and it was evident that Walker was the one who broke into the victim’s home.

Walker ran from the residence into a wooded area, prompting deputies to explore the area.

His car was found in the woods next to the house he had broken into after he had first escaped.

An arrest warrant was issued for Walker and he was later captured in Simpson County with the assistance of Simpson County deputies. Walker confessed to breaking into the victim’s home while being questioned.

The Mendenhall resident has finally been sentenced for the 2023 house burglary.

On Tuesday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced that Walker, 45, had been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for burglarizing a residence in Rankin County, according to WLBT.

Walker was previously convicted of home invasion in nearby counties.