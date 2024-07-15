Man Who Wanted To Be Reverend Father Becomes A Content Creator After Leaving Seminary School

A Nigerian man is now a content creator after he was unable to become a Catholic priest, which had always been his dream.

He said he was already in the seminary for training, but was asked to leave the school.

The man spoke in a short video chat which was posted on TikTok by Conversation With Marvel.

When asked why he was asked to leave the seminary, the man said he was not able to meet up in terms of academic intelligence.

He noted that before becoming a Catholic priest, one must be very intelligent to meet the rigorous training.

The young man has, however, become popular as a content creator on TikTok, where he said he enjoys making people laugh.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man becomes content creator instead of priest

@Captain Joe Alfred said:

“Legendary Mr pio, the guy that made me love tiktok, with his shoulder dance.”

@Abuja/gwagwalada baker said:

“Mr pio said I no sabi book…we are together. I no sabi book.”

@Toriaofficial said:

“Mr pio go back to church abeg. We need more funny reverend fathered for Catholic Church abeg.”

@Benet Asuku said:

“Nobody wey no fit sabi book, na the commitment to study be the wahala.”

@PHARIZY said:

“No be lie, seminary school is for the extra brilliant… I was brilliant in primary school till I entered seminary sec school, I saw that I was not as brilliant as expected.”