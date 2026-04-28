Man who went viral for remaining in his seat as he ate food during the WH Correspondents’ Dinner shooting says he didn’t want his new tux on the dirty Hilton floor.





He also said he is from New York, so he hears sirens and activity all the time.



“I’m a New Yorker. We live with sirens and activity happening all the time,” Michael Glantz, an agent at Creative Artists Agency, said.





“I wasn’t scared. There are hundreds of Secret Service agents hurtling themselves over tables and chairs, and I wanted to watch.”





“First of all, I have a bad back. I couldn’t get on the floor, and if I did get on the floor, they’d have to bring in people to get me off the floor. And No. 2, I’m a hygiene freak. There was no freaking way I was getting in my new tux on the dirty Hilton floor. It was not happening.”



HT COLLIN RUGG