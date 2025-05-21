Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola threatens to quit 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a stark warning to the club’s hierarchy, threatening to walk away if his demand for a smaller squad is not met.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 21, Guardiola made it clear that he has no interest in managing a bloated roster of players, insisting that he finds it morally troubling to sign players who would spend most of their time on the bench or excluded entirely.

“I told the club I don’t want a big squad. I don’t want to put five or six players in the tribune — I don’t want that. I will quit,” Guardiola said firmly. “If they don’t make a short squad, I will not stay. It’s impossible for my soul to put players in the tribune and not play.”

City are nearing the end of a challenging season. Last weekend’s shock FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace means they will finish the campaign without a major trophy.

However, their hopes of Champions League qualification remain alive. Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth gave them a crucial boost ahead of Sunday’s final round of Premier League fixtures.

With 68 points, City currently sit ahead of Chelsea, Newcastle, and Aston Villa — all level on 66 — while Nottingham Forest trail by one point. A win against Fulham would secure third place for City, and even a draw might be enough due to their superior goal difference.