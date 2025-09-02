Manchester City reaches deal to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma 

Manchester City are set to conduct a medical for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Monday, September 1, as the club moves to finalise a deal for the Italy international on transfer deadline day.

The move follows the planned departure of City’s first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, who is set to join Fenerbahce, leaving Donnarumma as the ideal replacement. Reports suggest the transfer is worth €30 million plus add-ons, with the 26-year-old set to sign a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Ederson featured on the bench during City’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, August 31, while young academy graduate James Trafford impressed in the Premier League match. Donnarumma, who recently helped PSG secure their first UEFA Champions League title, became available after contract renewal talks with the French club broke down, leading to a public split with PSG and manager Luis Enrique.

A medical in Italy on Monday is expected to precede Donnarumma’s travel to Manchester, where he will join Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad after the September international break. Meanwhile, Stefan Ortega Moreno is also expected to leave City, completing a significant overhaul of the club’s goalkeeping department.