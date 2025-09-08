Manchester United agree deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana to leave club

Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Turkish club Trabzonspor to loan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian international was keen to stay and fight for his place, but a move to Turkey is a real possibility following the arrival of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in an £18.4million deal.

Onana has not started any of United’s three Premier League games so far this season, with Altay Bayindir standing in.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that an agreement between the two clubs has been struck to sign Onana on loan for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old now has a decision to make over whether he wants to leave for Turkey or continue to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Onana, who missed the majority of pre-season through injury, had initially vowed to stay and try to regain the number one jersey. But he has been offered first-team football elsewhere.

The English transfer window closed on Monday evening, at 7pm, but the Turkish window remains open until Friday, September 12 and clubs are still able to do business to send their players to the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor, who currently sit second in the table, did not qualify for any European competition this season and do not have the same factors to consider.