Manchester United and Napoli have both confirmed Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Italy.

United said the deal is a season-long loan, but Napoli made clear the agreement also includes an obligation to buy.

United’s statement read: ‘Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

‘Hojlund has made 95 appearances for the Reds since signing from Atalanta in August 2023, scoring 26 goals. He lifted the Emirates FA Cup at the end of the 2023/24 season, after coming on as a substitute in the final against Manchester City.

‘Rasmus has agreed a move to the Serie A champions, under the management of Antonio Conte. Napoli will be the fifth club Hojlund has represented during his career, following earlier spells with Copenhagen and Sturm Graz.

‘We’d like to wish Rasmus good luck for the campaign ahead.’

Napoli’s announcement read: ‘SSC Napoli announces that it has acquired the sporting services of footballer Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United Football Club on loan with an obligation to buy.

‘Born on February 4, 2003, the Danish footballer grew up in the youth teams of Brondby, Holbaek and FC Copenhagen.

‘After a year with Sturm Graz, Rasmus joined Atalanta in August 2022, playing 34 games and scoring 10 goals. The following season, he moved to Manchester United, scoring 26 goals in 95 appearances. He scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the Danish national team. Welcome, Rasmus!’

The move brings an end to Hojlund’s underwhelming two-year stay at Old Trafford following his £64m move from Atalanta in 2023.

Hojlund scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for United, but netted just four times in 32 Premier League games last season.