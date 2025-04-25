Manchester United are ready to trigger Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause after reportedly reaching an agreement in principle with the Super Eagles striker over a potential summer transfer.

According to Tuttosport, the Red Devils have already agreed basic salary terms with Osimhen’s representatives and are prepared to meet the release clause in his Napoli contract as manager Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international has been in sensational form during his loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray this season, scoring 30 goals and providing seven assists in just 35 appearances across all competitions.Traditional Nigerian cuisine

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, with both United and Chelsea among his suitors, but he ultimately joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The potential deal for Osimhen could force the departure of several United attackers, with reports suggesting that Rasmus Hojlund could be offered to Napoli as part of the transfer.

The Danish striker has struggled at Old Trafford, scoring just eight goals in 45 matches this term.