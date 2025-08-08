Manchester United fan sets up GoFundMe to raise £120m and help club sign Carlos Baleba

A passionate Manchester United fan has taken an unusual step to support his club’s transfer ambitions — by launching a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping the Red Devils sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

United have reportedly expressed interest in the 21-year-old Cameroonian, who impressed last season with 34 Premier League appearances and three goals under new Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler. According to The Athletic, Manchester United have made contact with Brighton through intermediaries to inquire about the conditions of a possible transfer. Baleba has three years left on his contract, with the option of an additional year at the Amex Stadium.

However, a move for the young midfielder appears financially challenging, as United continue to walk a tightrope with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The club has already spent heavily this summer, with the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £71 million and Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5 million. They are also on the verge of finalizing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, pushing their total summer outlay close to £200 million — the third highest in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

In the midst of this, a United fan named Ian M., based in England, decided to act. On Wednesday night, he launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Baleba to Man United Fund”, featuring an image of Baleba in his Brighton kit and a brief but enthusiastic plea: “We need this to happen.”

Ian set a fundraising goal of £120 million, a figure likely tongue-in-cheek given the actual transfer fees involved in modern football. As of now, the campaign has not received any donations. The GoFundMe page includes a prompt encouraging early support: “Give £20 and be one of the first to donate — your donation is the start of Ian’s journey to success. Your early support inspires others to donate.”

While Ian’s fundraiser might be more symbolic than realistic, it highlights the growing frustration and emotional investment of fans in the ever-spiraling world of football finances. The report notes that a move for Baleba remains unlikely unless Manchester United are able to offload several players and raise significant funds before the transfer window closes next month.

Despite the financial strain, the club reportedly remains keen to reinforce its midfield. Current options include Casemiro, new signing Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, and attacking midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, who could be adapted into deeper roles under manager Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system.