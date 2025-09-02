Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for an initial €21m (£18.1m) plus add-ons.

The move ends United’s pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, as the club looks to resolve its goalkeeping concerns.

Lammens, 23, will travel to Manchester to finalize a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

United have struggled in goal this season, with Altay Bayindir committing key errors in league games and last season’s first-choice Andre Onana underperforming, notably in the EFL Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby.

Club sources describe Lammens as a talented young goalkeeper with significant long-term potential.

Lammens joined Antwerp from Club Brugge in 2023, making 64 appearances and helping the club win the Belgian Super Cup. Though yet to feature for Belgium’s senior team, he earned his first call-up in March 2025 and is viewed as a future successor to Thibaut Courtois.

He kept seven clean sheets in 30 Belgian Pro League matches last season and was recently left out of Antwerp’s squad amid ongoing transfer negotiations.

Lammens’ arrival adds to a flurry of deadline-day activity for Manchester United. Antony is set to join Real Betis, Jadon Sancho is expected to move to Aston Villa on loan, and Rasmus Hojlund is close to sealing a transfer to Napoli.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who had sought a loan move due to limited playing time, is now expected to remain at the club.