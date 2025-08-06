Manchester United lift Premier League Summer Series 2025 trophy

Manchester United have been crowned champions of the Premier League Summer Series 2025, wrapping up their U.S. pre-season tour unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

The triumph also marks Rúben Amorim’s first trophy since taking charge at Old Trafford on November 2024.



The Red Devils secured the title with seven points from three matches, edging ahead of West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in the friendly tournament.

United’s campaign began with a hard fought 2–1 victory over West Ham in New Jersey, where Bruno Fernandes netted twice and new signing Matheus Cunha impressed with sharp link-up play.

They followed up with another win against Bournemouth before facing Everton in the deciding match at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In that final fixture, Fernandes struck again from the penalty spot and Mason Mount added a goal but Everton fought back through Iliman Ndiaye and a freak own goal from Amad Diallo. The 2–2 draw was enough to seal the title for United.

The series also gave fans a glimpse of Amorim’s evolving squad. New arrivals Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo added attacking spark while Fernandes continued to drive the team forward though his competitive edge boiled over against Everton where he clashed with Ndiaye and publicly criticised teammates for what he called “lazy” play.

Despite the silverware, concerns remain over defensive stability with errors from Manuel Ugarte and Diallo exposing vulnerabilities that opponents could exploit in the upcoming season.

The 2025 Premier League Summer Series, held across major U.S. stadiums including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, drew large crowds and reinforced the league’s growing presence in North America.

Manchester United will now complete pre-season with a friendly against Fiorentina before opening their Premier League campaign away to Arsenal on August 17.