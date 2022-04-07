Manchester United are closing in on a deal to appoint Ajax’s Erik ten Hag their new manager.

According to Mail Online, talks have been held with the Dutch club to establish the terms for Ten Hag’s release as United take a significant step towards appointing the 52-year-old.

The discussions took place at the end of last week and indicate that United is now ready to press ahead with bringing in Ten Hag, whose Ajax contract expires at the end of next season.

The compensation payment for Ten Hag would be just over £1.6million — significantly less than Paris Saint-Germain’s demand to release the other main candidate for the role, Mauricio Pochettino.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed Ten Hag was a leading contender for the job in November, before breaking the news of his interview for the post last month.

United’s process to choose Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor has been described as ‘advanced’, although club sources stressed on Wednesday night that they are yet to reach a definitive decision on the new boss.