By CIC Sports.



MANCHESTER UNITED TO FIRE REUBEN AMORIM.





Ruben Amorim suffered another defeat in the Premier League, the third in six matches, after the 3-1 loss at Brentford’s home .

Following the victory against Chelsea, the Portuguese coach returns to a streak of poor results, and in England, replacements for the managerial position at Manchester United are already being considered.



After Manchester United’s setback, Gareth Southgate has been suggested as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim , whose position as the head coach of the Red Devils is increasingly at risk.

The English coach has been without a club since leaving the England national team and is the favorite for the role.





The information comes from Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook of ‘Talk Sport’, who also state that Southgate has been in contact with Jim Ratcliffe, a minority shareholder of Manchester United . However, no decision has yet been made regarding Ruben Amorim’s future with the Manchester club.





It seems that the Manchester United management may wait until the next international break to decide whether Ruben Amorim will continue as the head coach of the Red Devils , with Gareth Southgate ready to take on the responsibility if the decision does not favor the Portuguese coach.





Almost completing a year as Manchester United’s coach, Ruben Amorim has fallen far short of expectations. Currently, the biggest obstacle to his dismissal is the compensation he is entitled to, considering that Amorim would be entitled to around 14 million euros from the Red Devils if he is dismissed.