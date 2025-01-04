Manchester United to use Marcus Rashford in swap deal for Victor Osimhen

Marcus Rashford’s potential exit from Manchester United could open the door to Victor Osimhen making the move to Old Trafford, according to a new report.

The 27-year-old has been dropped from the side in recent weeks by head coach Ruben Amorim. In fact, he has not featured in a minute of football since his side’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest on 7 December.

Reports by Goal.com suggested on Thursday, December 2 that Rashford is keen to see out his career in Europe, having turned down three offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia. He reportedly turned down the chance to secure a contract worth £ 675,000 per week in a bid to reclaim a spot back in the England side.

As such, a move to Napoli has now been mooted according to several media agencies in the UK and Italy. Antonio Conte’s men are currently in second place in the Italian top flight and are looking to bring in another forward to secure the league title, reports The Sun.

They are keen on Rashford and it’s thought that this could open the door for the Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen, as part of a sensational swap deal.

Osimhen was close to making a move to Chelsea during the summer window, but the proposed move collapsed as they could not agree personal terms. During the window, the striker instead made the loan move to Galatasaray for the 2024/25 season. So far in Turkey, he has scored 12 goals and made five assists in 15 outings.

Osimhen netted 76 times for Napoli in 133 appearances, even helping them win a scudetto during the 2022/23 season.

United have scored just 21 league goals this season, with Rasmus Hojlund, particularly Joshua Zirkzee, particularly under-fire. It could be that the Old Trafford club is looking to bring in another forward in the winter window ahead of the second half of the season.

Osimhen reportedly has a £62 million release clause in his contract and any move involving Rashford would see the Manchester-born attacker reunited with former United player Scott McTominay at the Italian city.