MANSA DECOMPOSED DEAD BODIES: WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH?

Catholic Priest Father Andrew Mukosa, OFM Conv has maintained that he has been holding funeral Masses in the Church of decomposed dead bodies from the Mansa General Hospital mortuary in Luapula Province.



Fr. Mukosa, the Parish Priest of Kapesha Catholic Church, suspects load shedding and the malfunctioning of the fridges at Mansa General Hospital mortuary as factors leading to the decomposition of bodies.



But Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Prudence Chinama refuted Fr. Mukosa’s earlier comment issued at the weekend calling it a blatant lie.



“I’m here to issue a statement pertaining to what is circulating on social media which is a blatant lie. Mansa General Hospital receives adequate power but even in an event that we have unforeseen disruption of power from Zesco, they have very efficient backup power supply for the mortuary. The mortuary yes it is old but it runs efficiently,” Ms. Chinama told Prime TV in Luapula.



Fr. Mukosa said:”My statement is the same. I do not want to argue with anyone. I just want to see a better service for our people. If there were no decomposed bodies coming from Mansa General Hospital Mortuary, I wouldn’t have talked about it.”



“How do you explain a situation where a person dies in the same hospital and two or three days later the body is decomposed? Does that indicate the mortuary is working well?We do have funeral Masses, of course at St Francis of Assisi Parish, in Kapesha, Mansa Central and recently I have been receiving decomposed bodies coming to the church, from Mansa General Hospital,” Fr. Mukosa said.

Radio Icengelo