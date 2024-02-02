Manyinga Town Council & Traditional Leadership In That District Have Rejected 42 Newly Recruited Teachers Slating That They Are Not Manyinga Residents

MANYINGA DEBS TOLD TO LEAVE THE DISTRICT IMMEDIATELY

Stakeholders in Manyinga district have demanded for the immediate transfer of the District education board secretary (DEBS) and the Human Resource officer after the majority of the teachers who were volunteering in various schools in the district were not picked for the recently concluded recruitment.

Some of the unemployed teachers had been volunteering mostly in the rural schools for over three years but none of them have been employed.

Out of 53 sent to the district only nine are locally based while the majority are not from Manyinga.

The stakeholders who met at senior Chief Sikufele’s palace with heads of departments from the district commissioner, DEBS and Council chairperson’s offices today have since rejected the list of teachers from other provinces sent to Manyinga.