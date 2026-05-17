MARCO RUBIO ENDORSES JD VANCE FOR 2028 — SAYS HE’LL BE THE FIRST TO SIGN UP IF VANCE RUNS





Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it crystal clear where he stands on the future of the Republican ticket.





“JD is a very good friend of mine,” Rubio said. “If JD runs for president, I think he’d be a phenomenal candidate. I’ve said publicly and I’ll say it again: I’ll be the first person to sign up and support him. I think JD would do great.”





When asked about his own ambitions, Rubio stayed focused: “I want to be the Secretary of State and I’ll worry about the future in the future.”





He added: “I’m going to finish the job for this president. I’m enjoying it very much. I think we’re going to make a lot of good things happen.”





Rubio emphasized his commitment: “I’ve been doing this for a long time too. I was in Senate starting in 2010.”