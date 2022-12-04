Marijuana increases my appetite, says suspect

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has told the Livingstone Magistrate’s court that he uses marijuana to increase his appetite for food.

Oscar Sibalwa is charged with trafficking in psychotropic substances.

When the matter came up for plea the state applied to the court to have the charge sheet.

Sibalwa said he did not have an appetite for food, but when he takes the marijuana, it boosts his appetite.

“If I don’t take the marijuana, then I will not eat, I will end up vomiting the food. It is just the marijuana, which helps me to eat.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail