Marine Vet with No Legs Crushes 110 Miles in Wheelchair, Crawls Through Mud to Outlast 117 Runners





U.S. Marine combat veteran Mike Egan, a bilateral amputee who lost both legs in the line of duty, just showed what real American grit looks like.





In the brutal G1M Ultra — a last-man-standing race where competitors hammer out a 4.2-mile loop every single hour until only one remains — Egan pushed through 27 hours and over 110 miles in his wheelchair. Heavy mud eventually locked up his wheels, so he ditched the chair and crawled sections on raw determination alone. He outlasted 117 other athletes to finish in the top 28.





This is the same warrior who set a Guinness World Record in November 2025, covering 152.37 miles in a wheelchair in just 21 hours. No excuses, no quitting, just forward always.





While some complain about minor inconveniences, Mike Egan reminds us what unbreakable will and service look like.