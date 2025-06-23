Marjorie Taylor Greene unloads on Trump for bombing Iran

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran.

In a Sunday post on X, Greene gave her thoughts about the president’s military operation.

“I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran,” she complained. “America has not dropped bunker busters on the Cartel’s sophisticated drug tunnels, launched tomahawks on massive cartel poisonous drug operations, or gone to war against the cartels [sic] international terrorists [sic] networks.”

“Neocon warmongers beat their drums of war and act like Billy badasses going to war in countries most Americans have never seen and can’t find on a map, but never find the courage to go to war against the actual terrorists who actually do kill Americans, invade our land, and make BILLIONS doing it day after day, year after year,” she continued. “I’ve watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember… America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American.”

“American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits. I’m sick of it.”

Greene insisted she did not want to “fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars.”

“I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything,” the lawmaker ranted. “I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started.”

“That’s not disloyalty. Critical thinking and having my own opinions is the most American thing ever,” she added. “Now what has been done is done and Americans now fear Iranian terrorists [sic] attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago.”

“Enough is enough.”