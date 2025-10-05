Mark Simuuwe’s Threats Against Fr Pombo Empty, a Display of Double Standards- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Mark Simuuwe’s Threats Against Fr Pombo Empty, a Display of Double Standards





UPND Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, has been quoted by ZNBC condemning and threatening catholic priest, Fr Oscar Mwansa Pombo who is based in Italy for his remarks and contributions on Emmanuel Mwamba Verified(EMV) podcast.





These threats are empty and expose Simuuwe and UPND’s double standards.



We must remember that Fr Pombo was a very strong critic of the Patriotic Front (PF) and former President Edgar Lungu.





Why didn’t Simuuwe stop or threaten Father Oscar Mwansa Pombo when he openly “campaigned” for President Hakainde Hichilema in Opposition?





What is clear is that Fr. Pombo popularly known as DonOscar, condemns wrongs, exposes corruption, denounces misrule, abuse of human rights and abuse of the law.





Father Pombo like many Catholic priests fight for social justice for our people and demand protection of human rights.





These are the evils that Fr Pombo speaks against! Sadly President Hakainde Hichilema is guilty of these transgression and has therefore met the sharp tongue of the man of the cloth that fights has consistently fought for justice.





So Simuuwe must desist his threats and attacks against men of God seeking truth, Justice and Good Governance.