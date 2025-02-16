Marmoush Makes History As Man City Thrash Newcastle 4:0

Omar Marmoush opened his Premier League account with a stunning hat trick for Manchester City in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The January signing produced an impressive performance to lead the hosts into the Premier League top four with a dominant performance.

Marmoush opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing off a long pass from Ederson to make it 1-0.

He doubled the lead with a powerful volley into the bottom corner five minutes later and then completed his hat trick in the 33rd minute to give Man City a 3-0 lead going into the first-half break.

Marmoush became the second Egyptian player to score a hat trick in the Premier League after Mohammed Salah.

It was also the fourth-quickest Premier League hat trick by a Man City player—Sergio Aguero netted the fastest with a nine-minute treble in 2015.

Marmoush was delighted to open his Premier League account with a hat trick, having gone three matches without a goal since joining from Stuttgart in the January transfer window.

He said, “Amazing day. The feeling is crazy, of course; it’s the first hat trick of my career so it’s a really, really nice feeling.

“From the beginning of the match we came, from the first minute, really focused on the job and we got the job done.

“It was all fast-paced, so I’m really happy to help the team. The most important thing is to get the three points and we did what we could always do.

“I also have to thank my teammates, my coach, the staff, everyone helped me from the first day in feeling a part of this family. They helped me show my qualities and helped me reach where I reached today.

“It’s just the beginning and we are looking forward to the next games. I’m really happy that I helped the team, but now the game is behind us, we look forward to our next game and start focusing on the next game.”

The 26-year-old received a standing ovation from the City fans at the Etihad when being replaced by Jeremy Doku.

He said, “Yeah, amazing [fans], it was an amazing atmosphere,” he declared.

“I’d like to thank the fans for the really nice applause and hopefully there will be many more.”

Pep Guardiola was impressed with his match-winning performance against Newcastle United.

He said, “[Omar] Marmoush did really well in Germany; a player with his quality and pace, I was pleased with the way he scored. Against Orient he missed chances, but today in the final third he was really good.

Marmoush was deservedly named the player of the match after the final whistle.

Man City fans will be hoping he can maintain the same form against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday to help them overturn a first-leg 3-2 defeat.

The victory puts Guardiola‘s side back into fourth place in the Premier League table, just three points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Up next for Manchester City in the Premier League is a clash against Liverpool next Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.