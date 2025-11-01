Married man k!lls soldier after catching him red-handed with his girlfriend

A married man from Mutare, Zimbabwe, has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a soldier to death upon finding him in bed with his girlfriend. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 30, 2025, and has left residents of Westlea in shock.

According to reports from The Manica Post, the suspect, Kumbirai Mugona, popularly known as Gweja, allegedly attacked and fatally stabbed Abbiton Mangena, a soldier from Masvingo, after catching him in a compromising position with Mugona’s long-time girlfriend and side partner, Lucy Saunyama.

“The incident happened just after midnight when Mugona stormed into Lucy’s room and found the soldier naked. A fight broke out, and in a fit of rage, Mugona allegedly stabbed Mangena several times on the head and stomach,” a neighbour told the paper.

Mangena was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Witnesses described the attack as frenzied, saying the room and corridor were splattered with blood.

Neighbours revealed that Lucy and Mugona had been in a relationship for years, with Mugona providing financial support, paying her rent, and furnishing her room. Mr. Musa Chinamhora, one of the tenants at the property, recounted the horrific scene.

“That night, Lucy and Mugona were together fixing door handles. After some time, she went back to her room. A few minutes later, Mugona called her, asking if she wanted meat and bread. When she went outside to meet him, he stormed into her room,” he said.

“Lucy ran away, but Mugona found the soldier naked inside. Mangena screamed, ‘Pano hapanawo varume here, ndibatsireiwo?’ (Is there no man here to help me?). When I came out, he was bleeding and lying naked in the corridor,” Chinamhora continued.

“My wife and I begged Mugona to stop, but he said, ‘Ndoda kunyatsoburitsa humbowo kumapurisa’ (I want to show the police the evidence), before stabbing him again in the stomach,” he added.

According to witnesses, Mangena begged for help as tenants tried to assist him with water, but he lost too much blood before the ambulance arrived. “We called the police around midnight, and an ambulance came an hour later, but it was too late. Mugona then went to Chikanga Police Station and surrendered himself,” Chinamhora said.

Another resident, Mrs. Tendai Madziwa, said the tenants were deeply traumatised. “I begged him to stop, but he said he would kill the man and hand himself over to the police. He stabbed Mangena again in front of everyone. I have never seen anything so terrible,” she said.

She added that Lucy had moved in about three months earlier and seemed happy with Mugona until their relationship turned sour. “We all knew Lucy was dating Mugona. He often visited and stayed for days. We never imagined this would happen. Everyone here is still in shock.”

Residents expressed disbelief that Mugona, a married man with a wife and children living in Westlea, could commit such a violent act. Police in Manicaland confirmed that Mugona was in custody pending further investigations. Acting provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Chinyoka referred questions to Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who could not be reached for comment.

As of Friday morning, Mangena’s body remained at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem, while Lucy Saunyama was also taken in for questioning.